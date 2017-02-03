Okanagan drivers warned to slow down

A woman was taken to hospital Friday morning to be checked over after she lost control on the snow-covered Connector. The accident happened near the Brenda Mines exit.

The vehicle was eastbound when the driver attempted to pass a semi. The motorist lost control and hit the concrete centre median. The vehicle then bounced across the highway and ended up in the ditch on the other side of the road.

The female driver appeared to be alright but was taken to hospital by ambulance as a precaution.

RCMP are reminding motorists to drive to the conditions with winter weather making driving treacherous, especially on the mountain passes.