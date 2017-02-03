Edmonton Oilers fans buy Predators jersey for young Nashville fan: ‘It was really unexpected’

A Nashville Predators fan says his faith in humanity was restored Thursday night thanks to the heartfelt generousity of two Edmonton Oilers fans.

Christopher Smith was at the Oilers/Predators game in Nashville with his fiancee and two kids from their church. During the first intermission he couldn’t help but notice the younger boy, Zeb, staring at a gold Predators jersey in the program. Smith had given Zeb an old jersey of his to wear to the game, but the young hockey fan didn’t have one of his own.

As it turns out, Smith wasn’t the only one who took notice of Zeb’s affection for the sweater. A few minutes later, two men dressed in Edmonton Oilers jerseys came up to Smith and handed him a child-size gold Predator’s jersey.

“He was sitting two rows behind us and he handed me the jersey and said, ‘every kid should have his first jersey,'” Smith said Friday.

“The look on his face was just priceless. You couldn’t really explain it he was so excited.”

Smith said Zeb spent the entire second intermission comparing his jersey with Smith’s. And he talked about his new jersey the entire way home.

“He was excited to have a jersey that matched mine and my fiancee’s,” Smith said. “From now on, he’s going to think back about his jersey that he’s going to grow into and remember that night that he got to go to the game. It’s just really a special occasion on all fronts and I want to really truly thank them for stepping out and doing something that they didn’t have to do.”

Smith was floored by the Oilers fans’ gesture, saying acts of kindness like this prove there are good people out there with kind hearts.

“It was really unexpected for somebody to go and spend that type of money. I mean, I’ve seen people buy snacks or little pucks or something like that but that’s a good chunk of change for one of those,” he said.

“Kind of shows the class that hockey fans have that a lot of other sports really don’t partake in. It was just a really, really cool experience.”

Smith has learned who the men are and reached out to them through Facebook but hasn’t had a chance to connect with them again since Thursday’s game. He said he wants to share his gratitude one more time – and let them know they’ve made an Oilers fan out of him.

“I’ve always liked Edmonton’s franchise. I’ve never had any one-on-one conversations with their fans or negative perception towards them, but just coming into an away building like that and doing something for a kid, from now on I’ll be an Oilers fan if the Predators aren’t playing them.”

