Pickup truck nearly rolls down embankment north of Peachland

A serious crash on Highway 97 north of Peachland, in the area of Drought Hill, closed Highway 97 in both directions Friday morning.

A pickup truck nearly rolled down an embankment just after 9 a.m. Luckily, the back end of the truck got tangled up on the meridian, which stopped the vehicle from a roughly 50 metre plunge down the steep hillside.

The road is now open, but traffic is still slow-going.

The driver wasn’t injured in the accident. He says he lost control of his vehicle because of the snow covered road.

With this latest snowfall, RCMP are asking drivers to slow down.