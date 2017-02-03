Regina Police charge man in fatal hit and run

Regina police have arrested a man in connection with the fatal hit and run on Ross Avenue from Sunday night.

Elijah Beros, 37, of Regina has been charged with failure to stop at the scene of an accident and careless firearm storage.

On Sunday 42-year-old Jamie Gallon was killed after being struck by a truck while riding his bicycle on Ross Avenue.

Beros made his first court appearance on Friday morning.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise $8,000 to bring Gallon’s body back to his hometown of Cambridge, Ontario so he can be buried.