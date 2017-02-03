Carrot River Co-op picked to run private liquor store

The Carrot River Co-op has been chosen to operate a private liquor store in the northeast Saskatchewan community.

Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) said the co-op was chosen from four submissions made under a request for proposal.

Carrot River Inn had originally been chosen to operate the liquor store, but that was cancelled after it came to light that Saskatchewan Party MLA Fred Bradshaw held a small ownership in the company.

Although Bradshaw stated he was not involved in the management of the business nor involved in the decision making process for the permit, the permit was cancelled.

KPMG provide oversight in the selections process.

SLGA officials said the RFP process for 50 new private liquor stores is now concluded, with 39 existing SLGA stores being converted along with 11 new stores.