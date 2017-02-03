Five Hills Health Region warns about whooping cough outbreak

The Five Hills Health Region has confirmed a whooping cough outbreak for the region.

Four confirmed cases have been reported to the region, and those who may have been in contact with the infection have been alerted.

According to the region, it is a highly contagious infection of the lungs and throat that starts with symptoms disguised as the common cold.

If your child is suffering coughing fits that end with a whooping sound before their next breath they are advised to see a doctor, and tell the clinic of the possible infection before arriving.