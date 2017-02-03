Politics
February 3, 2017 10:42 am

Donald Trump’s administration slaps Iran with fresh sanctions following missile test

By Vivian Salama and Matthew Lee The Associated Press

President Donald Trump listens as he is introduced during the National Prayer Breakfast, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Washington.

AP Photo/Evan Vucci
A A

WASHINGTON – The Trump administration is imposing sanctions on 13 people and a dozen companies in response to Iran‘s recent ballistic missile test.

The Treasury Department announced the action Friday.

President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, Michael Flynn, said this week that the administration was putting Iran “on notice” for its missile test Sunday and for supporting Shiite rebels in Yemen.

READ MORE: Donald Trump says Iran ‘on notice’ after firing ballistic missile

Trump tweeted Friday that “Iran is playing with fire – they don’t appreciate how ‘kind’ President Obama was to them. Not me!”

Global News

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
ballistic missile test
Donald Trump Iran
Donald Trump Iran sanctions
iran ballistic missile test
iran missile test
Iran Sanctions
Treasury Department

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News