5 Montreal stories you must read this week: February 3

From a tragic event in Quebec City to the backlash and devastation it caused an entire community, here are the top five stories Global News covered in Montreal this week:

Trapped

Jean Jallet wants Pierrefonds-Roxboro officials to investigate after he claims his dog, Buster, was caught in an animal trap.

Jallet said the Boston terrier’s neck was snapped.

Reliving a war

“It was like the situation that made me live in hiding in Iraq.”

With the discussion surrounding Islamophobia front and centre following the Quebec City mosque attacks, Muslims say they are still fearful.

Hate crime up

“The numbers are going up.”

There have been 14 reports of hate crimes in Montreal since the Quebec City mosque shooting Sunday, said Montreal police chief Philippe Pichet.

Scarce social services

“We really believe the time has come for the government to step up to the plate.”

An estimated 150,000 Quebecers are living with autism spectrum disorder, and many are not getting the services they need.

Denied disability benefits

“I was told by the claim adjuster who was on the phone: ‘cancer patients work, depression does not make you totally disabled.’”

Jennifer Napper is speaking out after being denied disability insurance from her private insurer even though she’s been diagnosed with severe depression.

