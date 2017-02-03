TTC union president, executive members ousted by American transit union

The leadership team that make up the Toronto Transit Commission union has been removed from their positions by the U.S.-based Amalgamated Transit Union, TTC union president Bob Kinnear confirmed to Global News.

Kinnear, who himself has been ousted, said he was notified of the decision early Friday morning.

The decision comes just days after the TTC union filed an application with the Canadian Labour Congress on whether they could align themselves with another union.

A statement released by the TTC said the union dispute is “unrelated to TTC management or decisions of TTC management” and that they are working to ensure there is no impact to transit users in the city.

The TTC further said the collective agreements between the transit commission and its unions remain in place.