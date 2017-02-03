Manhunt underway for armed and dangerous suspect near Grand Forks, ND

WINNIPEG – A manhunt is underway near Grand Forks, North Dakota for a suspect who allegedly led officers on a high-speed chase, shot at police and stole a vehicle with a baby inside.

It all started Thursday night around 9:30 when the North Dakota Highway Patrol tried to pull over a red Chevrolet truck with an excessively loud exhaust on highway I-29 at Grand Forks.

The vehicle fled southbound.

Officers put out tire spikes near Hillsboro, ND and flattened the truck’s tires.

That’s when the suspect pulled out a gun and fired shots at the trooper, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The officer wasn’t hit.

The suspect then fled on foot and two passengers in the truck were taken into custody.

While officers were searching for the suspect, they received a call of a carjacking in Hillsboro with a baby in the vehicle just after 11 p.m.

Police spotted the vehicle near Reynolds, ND and put out tire spikes again, flattening the tires of the vehicle.

The suspect fled on foot again and the baby was found in the vehicle safe and uninjured.

Numerous law enforcement agencies are continuing to look for the suspect Friday.

Police say the suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous.