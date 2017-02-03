Montreal’s favourite Italian grandmother Nonna Maria joins Global News Morning

She is often referred to as Montreal’s favourite Italian grandmother, puppet Nonna Maria has become an internet sensation throughout the years.

As an immigrant from Italy, Nonna gives tutorials on how to make homemade pasta and her life has become the subject of comedic relief.

Although she says she’s not quite sure what the internet is, she does know it has brought her fame.

Nonna Maria joined anchor Laura Casella and weather specialist Kim Sullivan as a guest co-host on Global News Morning in Montreal.

What makes you so likeable?

I don’t think I’m that special. I don’t know why there’s a buzz about me. All I do is cook, clean and take care of my kids, but I go along with it and go with the flow.

How has your story developed over the years?

I’ve introduced more characters throughout the years. My husband, grandson and my dead brother. I also have conflicts and a rivalry with my neighbour.

READ MORE: Weather guru Anthony Farnell guest hosts Global News Morning in Montreal

What makes you stand out?

My wholesomeness. I’m not too aggressive or offensive. A lot of people relate to me in a grandmother sense. I’m very loving and giving.

She's here! Nonna Maria is instilling her wisdom on life and love with us this morning! @Global_Montreal #fridays #goodmorningsstarthere pic.twitter.com/biQIR8KrmO — Laura Casella (@La_Casella) February 3, 2017

What’s in store for the future?

Fans of Nonna Maria can expect to see Nonna continue to explore life with an open mind.

She’s going to evolve in the sense that she’ll learn that she’s not the only thing that exists in the world and will attribute her wisdom to becoming more open.

What makes Nonna different is she’s willing to go places that other nonnas wouldn’t go to.