Driver dies after colliding with tree in early morning Abbotsford crash

A man has died in an early morning crash in Abbotsford.

Police were called at 1:15 a.m. to the single vehicle crash in the 2800-block of Ash Street.

When police, fire and BC Ambulance arrived on scene they found a Honda Civic had gone off the road and collided with a tree.

The 48-year-old driver, and only occupant of the vehicle, was in very serious condition. He was rushed to hospital but passed away a short time later.

Abbotsford Police Department patrol and collision reconstructionists will be on scene for several hours and morning commuters should take alternate routes.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed this tragic crash, who hasn’t already spoken to police, to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 or text them at 222973 (abbypd).