February 3, 2017 8:38 am

Man suffers serious injuries in Stoney Trail rollover

Melissa Gilligan

Emergency crews were called to a single vehicle rollover at Stoney Trail and Deerfoot Trail just after midnight on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017.

Global News
One man was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a rollover on Stoney Trail on Friday.

It happened as the vehicle was travelling on the exit ramp from eastbound Stoney Trail onto northbound Deerfoot Trail just after midnight

The vehicle left a trail of debris after leaving the road and tumbling down an embankment.

The collision caused the temporary closure of several area roads.

Police are investigating what caused the rollover to occur.

Calgary Police Service
Calgary rollover
Calgary Traffic
Deerfoot Trail
Rollover
Stoney Trail

