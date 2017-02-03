Man suffers serious injuries in Stoney Trail rollover

One man was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a rollover on Stoney Trail on Friday.

It happened as the vehicle was travelling on the exit ramp from eastbound Stoney Trail onto northbound Deerfoot Trail just after midnight

The vehicle left a trail of debris after leaving the road and tumbling down an embankment.

The collision caused the temporary closure of several area roads.

road closures in effect at Stoney Tr x Deerfoot Tr in south of city following collision, likely til 5am #yyc #yyctraffic — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) February 3, 2017

Police are investigating what caused the rollover to occur.