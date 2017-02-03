Saskatoon police seek help locating missing man Jesse Burke
Saskatoon police are asking for help in locating missing man Jesse Burke.
Burke, 82, was reported missing after he was last seen leaving his home in the 1500-block of Rayner Avenue at around 8 p.m. on Thursday.
He was heading to a business at Preston Crossing.
Burke is six-foot, 150 pounds, wears glasses and is clean shaven. He was last seen wearing a blue/grey plaid jacket, jeans and possibly a black toque.
He was driving a dark-grey 2008 Ford Ranger with Saskatchewan license plate 189 GAE.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Burke is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
