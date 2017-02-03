Toronto police to provide update today on fatal shooting in Scarborough

Toronto police have scheduled a press conference Friday morning to update the public on a fatal shooting of a 27-year-old man outside a restaurant in Scarborough.

Police said the shooting took place on Dec. 14 around 12:45 a.m. near a plaza at 260 Markham Road just north of Eglinton Avenue East.

Officers located two males and a female with gunshot wounds. All of them were taken to hospital but one of the males later succumbed to his injuries.

The female and the other male were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The deceased was identified as Yusef Hagi Ahmed.

Police said a suspect is described as a man with a light complexion, approximately 20 years of age and wearing dark clothing.