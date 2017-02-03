NAFTA negotiations could kick off in the spring

North America could be immersed in major trade negotiations as early as this spring now that U.S. President Donald Trump has signalled a desire to get going quickly on updating the landmark NAFTA agreement.

Trump said he would be open to either giving the old agreement a facelift or constructing an entirely new body.

The American President repeated his desire to make any new deals “fair.”

Some trade experts predict the trilateral agreement signed in 1993 could wind up breaking down into separate bilateral deals between each country — a move favoured by key Trump ally, Congressman Chris Collins.

READ MORE: Trump takes 1st step toward renegotiating NAFTA, vows to make quick progress

And while the Canadian government sounds like it would be willing to go either route — officials have signaled publicly, and privately that the three-country format is preferred.