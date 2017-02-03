Vancouver man stole over $100K before allegedly killing father: lawsuit

A Vancouver who was charged with second-degree murder in the connection with the death of his 81-year-old father in 2015 is now being sued by his father’s estate for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars.

Alexander Shevalev was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in June 2015 after his father, Vladimir Shevalev was found dead in his Coal Harbour apartment in March of that year.

He is now being sued by his father’s estate for allegedly stealing over $100,000 from his father’s accounts shortly before his death.

Most of the money, taken in two unauthorized transactions of just over $50,000 each, was spent on a 2002 Ferrari 360 Modena Spider, the lawsuit claims.

He also allegedly charged $1,800 to his father’s MasterCard. Most of this money was spent at the Edgewater Casino.

Immediately following Vladimir’s death, Vancouver Police seized the Ferrari from Alexander and referred the case to the Civil Forfeiture Office.

The office did not bring action and instead released the car to Vladimir’s estate several months later, court documents say. The Ferrari was eventually sold and the estate received $65,000 from the sale.

The estate is suing Alexander for just over $42,000, plus other costs and disbursements.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.