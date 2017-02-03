Ballet Kelowna celebrates Canada’s milestone birthday

Ballet Kelowna is celebrating our country’s 150th birthday with an all-Canadian showcase.

“The performance is called 150 moves, in honour of Canada’s 150th birthday,” Ballet Kelowna artistic director Simone Orlando said.

The line-up is as Canadian as it comes with some of the best Western Canadian dancers and top tier Canadian choreographers.

Along with Ballet Kelowna dancers, the performance also includes two Alberta dance companies, making it one of the largest-scale ballets to hit a Kelowna stage.

“There are four or five times as many dancers on stage that you’re going to see,” Orlando said.

Taking centre stage is Kelowna born and raised dancer Desiree Bortolussi.

The show runs February 3 and 4 and the Kelowna Community Theatre.