Train collides with car in Coaldale, 1 person sent to hospital

The RCMP are investigating after a woman was rushed to hospital when a train collided with the car she was driving in Coaldale, Alta. on Thursday.

Police said officers were called to the rail crossing at Highway 3 and 11 Street at around 2:45 p.m. They said a CP train was headed west along the tracks when it collided with a car on the passenger side.

The driver of the car, a 56-year-old woman from the Coaldale area, was trapped and had to be extricated by the Coaldale Fire Department. She was taken to Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge for potential back and head injuries but her condition was not considered life-threatening.

According to the Mounties, witnesses said the red flashing train crossing lights were activated at the time of the crash and that the train had sounded its horn before the collision occurred. However, the crossing did not have rail crossing arms to physically stop drivers from crossing the tracks.

Police said a utilities crew from Fortis had to be called in to deactivate a live power line to make the scene safe for first responders. The rail crossing itself was also damaged and a temporary rail crossing system will be put in place by CP Rail until permanent repairs are made.