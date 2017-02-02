Puppy saved after walking along 24th floor balcony ledge of Toronto condo

A one-year-old puppy is lucky to be alive after jumping up onto a Toronto condo balcony ledge 24 storeys high.

The puppy was left outside on a balcony with no food or water in the freezing cold. It isn’t known how long the dog was outside before it decided to search for help.

It jumped onto the five-inch balcony ledge and walked to a nearby balcony.

Aurora Lopez was watching TV on her couch Tuesday night when she heard a rustling on her balcony.

“I got up and I opened the blinds and I saw the little puppy staring up at me with its cute little eyes,” said Lopez.

She said she realized it was her neighbour’s dog and that it was shivering and malnourished.

“It’s a miracle. It’s unbelievable he was able to make it from one side to another,” said Lopez.

She immediately called her neighbours a number of times, but Lopez said they didn’t answer. So she called her building’s security and police.

READ MORE: 2-legged puppy saved by Ontario rescue group after being thrown away

“The puppy had a lot of patches on the skin. It was really skinny, you could see the ribs – it looked really sick,” said Lopez.

So she gave the puppy water, food and blankets until police arrived.

Once officers arrived, they peered over at the balcony the puppy had come from and that’s when they spotted a second dog.

“It’s heartbreaking – it breaks my heart,” said Lopez.

The dogs’ owners finally answered their door once police showed up. The second dog was then from the balcony.

“I never would have expected this from this family at all. There were no clues or suggestions that would have led to this,” said Lopez.

Both dogs are in protective custody with Toronto Animal Services and are being given medical care.

The City of Toronto said in a statement that “a cruelty to animal investigation is being conducted jointly by Ontario SPCA and Toronto Police Services with assistance from Toronto Animal Services.”

The OSPCA are responsible for laying any possible charges. The agency is still investigating.

Lopez said she still hasn’t heard back from her neighbours and has been informed it could take a month for the dogs to recover.