Chris Pronger fines himself $5 for smashing Justin Bieber into the boards

Justin Bieber’s biggest smash hit may have been the one Chris Pronger gave him during All-Star weekend.

Is it too late for Pronger to say sorry?

READ MORE: Justin Bieber crushed against boards during NHL All-Star Celebrity Game

Well, Pronger, one of the NHL’s greatest defenceman, certainly won’t apologize for the smack down he delivered on Beiber that became a social media sensation because of a photo by the AP’s Mark J. Terrill.

Pronger, who works for the NHL’s Department of Player Safety, joked that he fined himself $5 during a one-man hearing.

Bieber was driven into the boards in the first half of a celebrity exhibition game by a laughing Pronger, who spent 18 years in the league as a hard-nosed defenceman.

“Just good fun,” Pronger said Thursday night. “A little massage to his back, a little face wash. I tried to hit the full spectrum.”