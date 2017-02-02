Sports
Chris Pronger fines himself $5 for smashing Justin Bieber into the boards

During The NHL All-Star Saturday Night, Justin Bieber played in the NHL Celebrity game, He missed on a penalty shot and was checked into boards by former NHL tough guy Chris Pronger.

Justin Bieber’s biggest smash hit may have been the one Chris Pronger gave him during All-Star weekend.

Is it too late for Pronger to say sorry?

Well, Pronger, one of the NHL’s greatest defenceman, certainly won’t apologize for the smack down he delivered on Beiber that became a social media sensation because of a photo by the AP’s Mark J. Terrill.

Pronger, who works for the NHL’s Department of Player Safety, joked that he fined himself $5 during a one-man hearing.

Bieber was driven into the boards in the first half of a celebrity exhibition game by a laughing Pronger, who spent 18 years in the league as a hard-nosed defenceman.

“Just good fun,” Pronger said Thursday night. “A little massage to his back, a little face wash. I tried to hit the full spectrum.”

