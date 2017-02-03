Friday’s Okanagan forecast

Friday, February 03, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

Clouds will thicken today with snow developing by midday. There will be variability on snow amounts, anywhere from 2cm for some of the Southern valleys, and up to 10 cm at higher elevations today.

The snow will continue into the weekend as the low stalls over the Pacific Northwest.

Today’s daytime high range: -7 to -1

~ Duane/Wesla