RCMP defuse explosive scare in Kelowna

The RCMP bomb squad was called in from the Lower Mainland to deal with a potentially explosive situation in Kelowna.

Police say on Tuesday afternoon, an ICBC claims centre employee found what appeared to be an explosive item inside a recovered, stolen vehicle that had been towed to the facility.

An initial risk assessment by the Explosives Disposal Unit determined the item was more stable than typical explosives and required further components to blow up.

Kelowna Mounties secured the scene until the specialized officers arrived several hours later to deal with the explosive and search the vehicle.

RCMP stress the importance of not touching suspicious items.

“Due to the inherent dangers involved in handling explosives and explosive materials, it is imperative that the public do not physically handle a suspected explosive material or item, that they immediately call police, and if possible create a safe area around that item,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey in a news release.

The vehicle was stolen in the Vancouver area and found in the central Okanagan.