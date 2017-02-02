Penticton Fire Department
February 2, 2017 6:12 pm

New marine rescue boat coming to the Okanagan

By Blaine Gaffney Global News
There will soon be a new rescue boat on Okanagan Lake.

A fund-raising drive by the Penticton Fire Department has raised over $80,000.

That, along with a contribution from the City of Penticton, is enough to purchase the custom-made boat.

“The response from the community has been nothing short of amazing,” said fire chief Larry Watkinson in a news release.

The $180,000 rescue boat should be on the water by the May long weekend.

