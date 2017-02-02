New marine rescue boat coming to the Okanagan
A A
There will soon be a new rescue boat on Okanagan Lake.
A fund-raising drive by the Penticton Fire Department has raised over $80,000.
That, along with a contribution from the City of Penticton, is enough to purchase the custom-made boat.
“The response from the community has been nothing short of amazing,” said fire chief Larry Watkinson in a news release.
READ MORE: PFD eyes new marine rescue boat
The $180,000 rescue boat should be on the water by the May long weekend.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments