Alberta RCMP hunt for ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted in homicide southwest of Edmonton

The RCMP released a photo of a man wanted in connection with a homicide southwest of Edmonton in the hope someone from the public will have information leading to his arrest.

On Thursday afternoon, police said 29-year-old Gerald Peter Krahn, formerly of Grande Prairie, is wanted on one count of second-degree murder in connection with the death of 36-year-old Christopher O’Reilly of Warburg, Alta.

According to police, officers responded to reports of an injured man in Warburg at around 8:30 p.m. Monday. They said O’Reilly was found suffering from injuries sustained in “an incident” and was rushed to hospital in Leduc where he was pronounced dead.

Watch below: On Jan. 30, 2017, Fletcher Kent filed this report about people in Warburg, Alta. feeling rattled after a violent incident in their community.

A neighbour, who didn’t want to be identified out of concern for his safety, told Global News he heard what sounded like a door being kicked down at a nearby mobile home, followed by what he believed were two gunshots.

While RCMP have not released exactly what led to O’Reilly’s death, they said an autopsy was performed Tuesday determined the manner of death to be homicide.

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for Krahn and are asking if anyone sees him or is aware of his whereabouts, to call the Thorsby RCMP detachment at 780-789-3950. Tips can also be anonymously submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477. However, Mounties warn if anyone does see Krahn, they should not approach him as he is considered to be “armed and dangerous.”

According to the RCMP, Krahn was last known to be staying the Beaumont area.

Warburg is located about 90 kilometres southwest of Edmonton and has a population of fewer than 800 people.

-with files from Caley Ramsay