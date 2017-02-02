Penticton woman wants legal action after elk hunted on private land

A frustrated Victoria Kryzanowski is demanding charges be laid after two cow elk were shot and killed on her private property on Greyback Mountain Road Sunday morning.

“There were three gentleman, they were out there processing the meat,” said Kryzanowski. “They did not have permission, no permission has been given to anybody to hunt here.”

She said “no hunting” signs are clearly visible along the property line and hunting in the area puts people’s safety at risk.

“They are shooting, there are residences nearby, who knows who is walking where, shots are fired, what way are they going”? questioned Kryzanowski.

The hunters are members of the Penticton Indian Band.

Conservation officers say unlike non-native hunters, aboriginals can hunt without bag limits or seasonal restrictions.

“First Nations people can hunt wildlife year-round for traditional, ceremonial, or sustenance purposes,” said Toby Sprado, Conservation Officer.

But First Nation hunting rights don’t include harvesting on private property without permission from the land owner.

“We would be looking at non-compliances under the Wildlife Act, Trespass Act and possibly the Firearms Act if there are any safety issues related to the incident,” added Sprado.

The Penticton Indian Band says it’s also investigating.

“We want to make sure that our protocols around harvesting and access are recognized by those people living in Syilx territory. This may include an education process and dialogue with residents, experts and officials which brings clarity and understanding to our shared relationship,” said Chief Chad Eneas in a statement issued to Global Okanagan News.

But Kryzanowski maintains the hunters should be prosecuted.

“It’s necessary because you know what, everybody figures they can just go do it and it’s washed under the carpet,” she said.

It’s not known if charges will be laid.