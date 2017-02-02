Recent arrivals to Edmonton reflect on a changing world

U.S. President Donald Trump‘s temporary ban on refugees has sparked widespread scenes of protest and condemnation. Now, with the shooting at a Quebec City mosque uniting Canadians in grief and tolerance, stories of everyday immigrants and refugees are becoming even more prominent.

At the Edmonton Mennonite Centre for Newcomers, immigrants, refugees and people of all backgrounds are welcomed. The centre said it aims to improve the quality of life of all those who use its services and it stands as a place of pride, especially in response to the latest events south of the border.

The executive director of the facility said Trumps’s executive order will not deter the centre from promoting acceptance.

“It’s about assuring them (newcomers) that we continue to value diversity, and that we don’t see them in any different light now that president of the United States has labelled them,” Erick Ambtman said.

He added that simply getting to know an immigrant is a good way to lessen intolerant views.

“It’s a lot harder to buy into somebody else’s bigotry when you know someone from that country,” he said. “If you meet an Iranian and you crack a joke with them, you don’t see that danger that somebody else is telling you… you should be seeing.”

For Arezoo Sabour, an Iranian-Canadian who first came to Canada nearly 20 years ago, the country’s historic policy of multiculturalism helped her and her young family feel welcome.

“I love the multiculturalism in Canada; you can know about different cultures, different religions. Face to face you can chat with people from different countries, and that’s what I love about Canada,” she said.

The opportunities available in Canada and the services provided by the Mennonite Centre are reasons to be grateful, according to Abdul Abdulkadir. A Somali refugee who spent 15 years in a Kenyan refugee camp, Abdulkadir came to Edmonton in 2010.

“I came to Canada, I didn’t have one dollar in my pocket. And now I have a business, I have a stable job, you know so I would tell them just look at me.”

Abdul added the recent developments in the United States are disappointing and hopes that Canada will be able to set a good example.

“I know a lot of refugees back home still who are waiting for their settlement in the U.S. and now it’s almost stopped. They’re waiting to come and they finished their process and everything and now they are really disappointed.”

While Sabour and Abdulkadir share their worry and empathy with those affected by the travel ban and racial intolerance, they are at least glad that places like the Mennonite Centre and welcoming people allowed them and many others to flourish in their new home.

“It’s my home. I love Canada,” Sabour said.

With files from Vinesh Pratap, Global News.