Winnipeg Goldeyes re-sign pitcher Mikey O’Brien

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Goldeyes have locked up a key member of last year’s championship-winning bullpen.

The team is bringing back right-handed pitcher Mikey O’Brien for another season. His signing will be made official Friday morning.

O’Brien went 10-4 with a 4.34 ERA in 21 games last season. The 26-year-old made 20 starts and one relief appearance. He struck out 78 batters in 122.1 innings while giving up 49 walks.

“Mikey did a great job for our club last year,” Goldeyes’ manager Rick Forney said in a statement. “He really rose to the occasion when we needed a big outing from him.”

O’Brien was chosen by the New York Yankees in the ninth round of the 2008 MLB Draft. He played eight seasons in the minors, reaching the Triple-A level with the Cincinnati Reds organization in 2014.