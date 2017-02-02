Suspicious items found in suspicious vehicle in Kelowna

Weapons and drugs were found when RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in downtown Kelowna late Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the 2006 Ford pickup had been stolen in the north Okanagan and the license plates had been stolen from a vehicle in Kelowna.

Several people in the pickup were arrested.

“Incidental to their arrest officers seized cans of bear spray, a collapsible baton, suspected cocaine, several flaps of suspected methamphetamine and various items consistent with illegal drug use and trafficking” said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey in a news release.

An officer a the scene on the corner of Leon Avenue and Water Avenue described the people in the vehicle as chronic drug users.

Two men and two women face property crime related charges.

Three suspects have been released from police custody but a Prince George man who was wanted on several arrest warrants was held for a court appearance Thursday.