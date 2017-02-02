Canada
February 2, 2017 3:33 pm
Updated: February 2, 2017 3:41 pm

Kirkland resident accused of inciting hate speech online granted bail

Rachel Lau By Online Producer  Global News

Azzedine Najd and his wife Fadwa Achmaoui look at the memorial near the site of a fatal shooting at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre in Quebec City on January 31, 2017.

Reuters/Mathieu Belanger
Kirkland resident Antonio Padula, accused of inciting hate speech online, was granted bail Thursday.

READ MORE: Thousands attend Montreal funeral for 3 of Quebec City mosque shooting victims

The 45-year-old was charged with uttering threats and public incitement of hatred on social media.

His conditions include paying a $500 fine, seeing a doctor within 48 hours, staying away from the Internet and not owning any weapons.

READ MORE: Kirkland man faces two charges for allegedly posting hate speech on social media

Earlier this week, Montreal police went to a home on Shediac Street, near de Berne Street in Kirkland, after getting a tip from the Sûreté du Québec’s (SQ) hate crime unit.

Police would not comment on which social media platform the comments were made nor what the message specifically said.

The arrest comes on the heels of the massacre at a Quebec City mosque, where six people were killed and 19 people injured by a lone assailant.

The accused gunman, 27-year-old Alexandre Bissonnette, is facing six charges of first-degree murder and five charges of attempted murder with a restricted weapon.

READ MORE: Hate crimes spike in Montreal after Quebec City mosque shooting

In the wake of the attacks, the SQ has warned Quebecers to be vigilant about what they post on social media.

Padula’s next court appearance is March 9.

