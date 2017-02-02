Kirkland resident accused of inciting hate speech online granted bail

Kirkland resident Antonio Padula, accused of inciting hate speech online, was granted bail Thursday.

The 45-year-old was charged with uttering threats and public incitement of hatred on social media.

Antonio Padula has made bail after his arrest on alleged hate crimes in Kirkland.

His conditions include paying a $500 fine, seeing a doctor within 48 hours, staying away from the Internet and not owning any weapons.

Earlier this week, Montreal police went to a home on Shediac Street, near de Berne Street in Kirkland, after getting a tip from the Sûreté du Québec’s (SQ) hate crime unit.

Police would not comment on which social media platform the comments were made nor what the message specifically said.

The arrest comes on the heels of the massacre at a Quebec City mosque, where six people were killed and 19 people injured by a lone assailant.

The accused gunman, 27-year-old Alexandre Bissonnette, is facing six charges of first-degree murder and five charges of attempted murder with a restricted weapon.

In the wake of the attacks, the SQ has warned Quebecers to be vigilant about what they post on social media.

Padula’s next court appearance is March 9.