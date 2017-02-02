Victoria PD asking for public’s help in locating wanted man

The Victoria Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating Jason Krause, a 32-year-old man wanted for domestic violence.

Krause, who also has outstanding warrants in both Alberta and Saskatchewan, has two different charges including assault and theft under $5000.

Krause drew a large police presence on Wednesday night in the 2600-block of Shelbourne Street.

The Greater Victoria Emergency Response team was activated in an attempt to take Krause into their custody safely. The team discovered that Krause was not in the area and called off their search.

Krause is a white male, five-foot nine-inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, has blonde hair, blue eyes, and a “sleeve” tattoo on his right arm.

If you see Krause, do not approach him and call 911.