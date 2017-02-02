Nearly 50K seatbelt tickets handed out in Saskatoon since 2000

Despite it being the law since 1977, Saskatoon police officials said they still continue to write thousands of seatbelt tickets for people not buckling up.

“Since 2000, we’ve issued nearly 50,000 tickets related to seatbelt infractions,” Staff Sgt. Judy McHarg of the traffic unit said.

Police are cracking down on occupant restraints in February for SGI’s traffic safety awareness campaign.

The traffic unit handed out 10 tickets related to seatbelts during an enforcement initiative on Wednesday.

“Despite continued enforcement efforts and education, we continue to see people not wearing seatbelts while driving,” said McHarg.

SGI officials said that people can decrease their chance of serious injury in a crash by up to 50 per cent by wearing a seatbelt.

The majority of people killed in single-vehicle rollovers were not wearing seatbelts.

The fine for not wearing a seatbelt, or wearing it improperly, is $175. Fines also apply to booster and child car seats not being used properly.