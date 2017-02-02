Syringe-wielding man charged after string of robberies in Edmonton

Edmonton police have charged a man after a number of local gas and convenience stores, as well as taxi drivers, were robbed by a man carrying either a blood-filled syringe or a knife.

Police started their investigation after two robberies on Dec. 27, 2016. The first happened at a gas station near 61 Street and 90 Avenue, where police said a man threatened a clerk with a knife. The suspect got away with cash and gas cards, police said.

Later that night, police said the same suspect allegedly threatened a cab driver with a blood-filled syringe, demanding cash. It happened after the man was picked up by the taxi near a fast food restaurant in the area of 50 Street and 101 Avenue.

The next day, police said a man wielded a syringe while demanding cash from a convenience store clerk near 15 Avenue and Lakewood Road West.

On Dec. 29, another robbery occurred in the area of 132 Avenue and Fort Road, where police said a man threatened a taxi driver with a syringe before making off with cash.

Earlier this week, police charged Trevor Sibbons, 33, with four counts of robbery, four counts of possession of a weapon, possession under $5,000 and theft under $5,000.

Police said Sibbons was also charged in connection with a “gas and dash” in the area of 34 Street and 43 Avenue on Jan. 4.