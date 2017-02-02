Coquitlam man charged in December police-involved shooting on SkyTrain platform

A 37-year-old Coquitlam man is facing charges in connection with a police-involved shooting that briefly shut down the entire SkyTrain system in December 2016.

Christopher Lee Boyda has been charged with assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

Vancouver Police and Transit Police responded to reports of a man that was allegedly threatening passengers with a machete at about 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 19.

Transit police officers located the man in a SkyTrain car at the 29th Avenue station and evacuated the train and surrounding area, then closed the doors to the car, isolating the man inside. VPD officers were called in and as negotiations continued, the man broke his way out through the closed train doors with the machete.

He was ultimately shot by police. At the time of the incident, VPD Const. Jason Doucette said, the suspect “refused to follow police directions to drop the weapon and was shot by a VPD officer.”

The suspect was released from hospital, arrested and is currently in police custody.

The Independent Investigations Office, a civilian-led body that responds to incidents of serious injury or death involving police officers, was notified of the incident.

Since the case is before the courts, the VPD will not be releasing any additional information.

~ with files from Amy Judd