2 Ontario residents charged in decade-old child abuse investigation

Toronto police have charged two people with sexual assault offences more than a decade after two suspects allegedly made arrangements online to sexually abuse a child in London, Ont.

Police said child exploitation investigators have been looking into a complaint since January 2016 that the child had been sexually abused. Investigators said two men made arrangements online with the child’s parents to abuse the child, who was under 16 at the time, and subsequently went to London.

Sex Crimes Unit Det. Paul Krawczyk told Global News he couldn’t get into the specifics, but said officers learned of the alleged sexual assault through the arrest of others as a part of a larger investigation.

With the assistance of the London Police Service, police executed a search warrant on a London property on Jan. 25 and arrested 56-year-old Martin Galloway. Police said he was known online as “Scotdam,” “Mr. Scotdam” and with the email Scotdam@hotmail.com.

On Wednesday with the help of Kingston Police, officers arrested 46-year-old Jacquelyn Laronde. Investigators said at the time of the incident she was known as Sean O’Toole and used the email lfesavr@hotmail.com.

The two suspects were charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

Galloway was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Jan. 26 and Laronde was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Thursday.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 416-808-8500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.