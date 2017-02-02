Iowa school board tells immigrant students, families ‘you belong here’

For many families in Des Moines, Iowa, the travel ban issued by Donald Trump is causing them to feel uncertainty and fear. The region has a high immigrant population and over 250 students from the seven countries banned by the government.

In an effort to show their support to affected students and their families, the Des Moines Public School superintendent and school board chair sent out a letter to each school with instructions to principals that it should be read or emailed to students.

The underlying theme in the message was “Know that you belong here.”

Roosevelt High School principal Kevin Biggs said the message was important to share for the well-being of the student body.

“It became very clear that on Monday, we have students filled with anxiety, fear and frustration,” he told CBS affiliate KCCI. “Not just students coming from immigrant families, but also their friends.”

Biggs said he delivered the message to his students Monday morning and received an overwhelming response.

“I’ve gotten lots of hugs from students I’ve never hugged before,” he said.

Student Nosa Ali said she’s received lots of hugs as well.

Ali, who was born in Sudan but immigrated to America when she was four, is headed to pre-med next year.

“A lot of people hugged me this morning because they knew I was from Sudan. It felt really nice,” she said. “It kind of made that pain go away a little bit.”

Here is the message delivered to students, in full: