Iowa school board tells immigrant students, families ‘you belong here’
For many families in Des Moines, Iowa, the travel ban issued by Donald Trump is causing them to feel uncertainty and fear. The region has a high immigrant population and over 250 students from the seven countries banned by the government.
In an effort to show their support to affected students and their families, the Des Moines Public School superintendent and school board chair sent out a letter to each school with instructions to principals that it should be read or emailed to students.
The underlying theme in the message was “Know that you belong here.”
Roosevelt High School principal Kevin Biggs said the message was important to share for the well-being of the student body.
“It became very clear that on Monday, we have students filled with anxiety, fear and frustration,” he told CBS affiliate KCCI. “Not just students coming from immigrant families, but also their friends.”
Biggs said he delivered the message to his students Monday morning and received an overwhelming response.
“I’ve gotten lots of hugs from students I’ve never hugged before,” he said.
Student Nosa Ali said she’s received lots of hugs as well.
Ali, who was born in Sudan but immigrated to America when she was four, is headed to pre-med next year.
“A lot of people hugged me this morning because they knew I was from Sudan. It felt really nice,” she said. “It kind of made that pain go away a little bit.”
Here is the message delivered to students, in full:
Good Morning Roughriders:
I apologize for the interruption. Please place down your pens or pencils and listen to this announcement. This weekend, much of the world’s attention was focused on an effort by the federal government to impose far-reaching restrictions on the ability of immigrants and refugees to come to the United States. From protesters at airports and on the streets to lawyers and judges in courtrooms, there was a swift reaction by many in support of immigrants and refugees.
To all of our students who are immigrants or refugees – and to their friends and classmates and teachers who are also concerned because of these recent events – know that you belong here – Roosevelt HS and DMPS stands by you. As you know, TRHS is a school of such diversity, with a student body that encompasses over 40 different languages and cultures.
Over the years, thousands of refugee students from around the world have attended school at DMPS. Many have labeled TRHS as the most diverse high school in the state of Iowa, which in my opinion is a strength and gift that we are to be extremely proud of, but also use to grow as human beings.
Each one of you is sitting here today because your parents or guardians wanted you to attend a real-world high school, that exposed you to various cultures, religions, languages, experiences, and beliefs … because understanding and respecting these differences is what allows each of us to grow into the respecting, accepting, and loving leaders of tomorrow. Because of your attendance at TRHS, I believe you possess, or will eventually possess, a unique perspective on life and the world, one that will prepare you well for whatever conflict is thrown your way in the next few years.
For our students of immigrant families, we want to help you learn and succeed in school. We want to see you have fun and make friends and find your passions. We want to be there to celebrate that day when you walk across a stage to receive your diploma. We want to help you grow into the people you want to become. At TRHS, we welcome immigrants and refugees as our students and families, as our neighbors and friends.
The entire district values our students, no matter where they might come from – this is your home and we are honored to serve you. The adults in the building are here to help in any way that you might need.
When children in Des Moines show up at our schools – no matter their place of birth or religion or language or skin colour – they should know that they belong here and we stand by them. America is a country of immigrants; every one of us has roots which began in countries across the globe. America was built on the pursuit of freedoms, and it is our responsibility as citizens to stand up for what we believe is right and just.
For our immigrant students, especially those of you whose home country is Iran, or Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen, or Somalia — we are here to support you as this attempt to ban your family from our country is constructed by the federal government.
I ask every TRHS student to stand by our friends, support them with unwavering love and empathy, and be respectful during this chaotic time. This is a time where Roughriders can show the world what happens when unity and love can overcome injustice. We love and respect each and every one of you and hope to prove that through our actions each day.
Thank you for providing me a few minutes of your time. Go Riders!
