New RCMP boss coming to Penticton

A new top cop will soon take the reins at the Penticton police station.

RCMP Inspector Ted De Jager has been appointed detachment commander.

“We were looking for an officer moving up the ranks on his career path with a strong willingness to implement proactive and innovative strategies for crime reduction,” said Penticton mayor Anddrew Jakubeit in a news release. “Someone who will integrate into our community and deliver results.”

De Jager moves to Penticton from the Mission RCMP detachment.

He has been with the Mounties since 1997.

De Jager was previously a combat engineer officer with the Canadian military.