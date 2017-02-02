House damaged in second North Central fire of the week

Another house fire in North Central in the past two days heavily damaged the main floor of the home on Thursday morning.

Regina firefighters received the call at 8:38 a.m. for a fire in the 1400 block of Wascana Street. When crews arrived, they saw flames coming out of the windows of the house and heavy smoke from the front. The whole main floor was engulfed, but fire crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading.

Video of the fire on Wascana st. @GlobalRegina pic.twitter.com/wBzSk5PvN8 — Stewart Manhas (@StewLiveGlobal) February 2, 2017

According to Regina Fire and Protective Services, an occupant called 911 and the house was safely evacuated. There were no injuries but there was extensive fire damage to the main floor. The occupant will not be residing in the house for the time being.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but officials say it is not considered suspicious at this time.

On Wednesday morning, there was another fire around 3 a.m. on 2990 Seventh Avenue. A woman in the home was pronounced dead at the scene.