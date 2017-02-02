Alberta flu death toll climbs to 38 for 2016-17 season

Alberta has recorded 38 flu-related deaths so far during the 2016-17 season.

On Thursday, Alberta Health Services (AHS) released its latest report on the province’s influenza statistics. According to the data, both Calgary and Edmonton saw the total number of flu-related deaths in their regions climb by two compared to the week before.

AHS doesn’t provide any details on the deaths (other than where they occurred) due to privacy concerns.

The first flu-related death in Alberta was reported in Calgary in a report released on Dec. 1.

So far this season, there have been 2,969 laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza A, 44 laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza B, and over 1,000 Albertans admitted to hospital.

Over 1.1 million Albertans have received flu shots.

According to AHS, 62 flu-related deaths were reported in Alberta during the last flu season.