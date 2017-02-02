Stolen license plates on stolen vehicle
Charges are pending after a pickup truck stolen in Salmon Arm was found in Kelowna.
A report of suspicious activity brought police to the intersection of Leon Avenue and Water Street late Wednesday afternoon.
RCMP Sgt. Greg Woodcox says five people in the truck, who he described as chronic drug users known to police, were arrested.
Woodcox says the license plates on the pickup had been stolen from another vehicle.
