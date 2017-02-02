Cape Breton University, faculty reach tentative agreement

A tentative collective agreement has been reached between Cape Breton University (CBU) and the Cape Breton University Faculty Association (CBUFA).

“We are thrilled to be able to announce that an agreement has been reached today,” said interim president Dale Keefe in a news release posted on the university’s website on Thursday. “We are looking forward to moving past this and working with members of CBUFA and the CBU community to make 2017 a great year at Cape Breton University.”

Almost two weeks ago, the two sides said that through negotiations, they had reached an “agreement in principal” with the help of a conciliator.

The main issue that was in contention was the layoff clause in the contract, which had led to the threat of job action by faculty.

“CBUFA members are pleased to have the bargaining process come to a conclusion and we look forward to being able to concentrate without distraction on our teaching, research, and our service to the university and the Cape Breton community,” said CBUFA spokesperson Andrew Reynolds in a release.

“We hope that this augurs a new spirit of collegiality and cooperativity between the Board of Governors, the senior management and the university’s faculty.”

The agreement is subject to a ratification vote. Further details are expected in the coming days.

