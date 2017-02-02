Manitoba Liberals to hold party leadership contest this spring

The Manitoba Liberals are looking for a new head of the party and are holding a leadership contest this spring.

On Thursday, the provincial party announced it will be selecting a new party leader Oct. 21, 2017.

Keewatinook Liberal MLA Judy Klassen was named interim leader of the party in October after Rona Bokhari stepped down in the spring.

The leadership contest will formally start May 15, 2017, when contestants can start submitting applications.

The party leadership contest will take place at the Victoria Inn and Hotel Convention Centre in Winnipeg. Former Member of Parliament and past interim leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, Bob Rae will be a special guest speaker.

“We are excited to announce this important date to our party members and also the general public,” Wendy Martin White, co-chair of the Manitoba Liberal Party Leadership Committee said.

“There has never been a more important time for Liberals in Manitoba and the selection of a new leader will help advance the rebuilding process that the party is currently undergoing.”

Leadership contestants will be subject to a green light process and the winner will be selected using a one member, one vote system. The Liberals will launch its leadership contest webpage in mid-February and contest rules will be made available to members and the public via the site.