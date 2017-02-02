J.K. Rowling takes on ex-fans who threaten to burn ‘Harry Potter’ books over Trump

After a former Harry Potter fan tweeted at J.K. Rowling to tell the author that she had burned her Harry Potter books in response to Rowling’s criticism of U.S. President Donald Trump, Rowling did not hold back in her response.

The drama began to unfold on Rowling’s Twitter feed Monday after she tweeted about Mike Pence, sharing an old tweet he sent out in December 2015.

Calls to ban Muslims from entering the U.S. are offensive and unconstitutional. — Governor Mike Pence (@GovPenceIN) December 8, 2015



Story continues below 'For what will it profit a man if he gains the whole world and forfeits his soul?'

Matthew 16:26 https://t.co/cYFglX3yRW — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 29, 2017

Many people began to suggest that Rowling should “stay out of politics” but that didn’t stop her from mocking them in her responses.

“Guess it’s true what they say: you can lead a girl to books about the rise and fall of an autocrat, but you still can’t make her think,” she captioned a screenshot of the tweets from the former fan.

The tweets from the fan read, “just burned all my Harry Potter books after being a fan for 17 years. The Phil[osopher’s] Stone was one of the first books I EVER read. I’m upset it has to be that way … You embarrassed me, disgusted me, and I will never read your work again.”

Guess it's true what they say: you can lead a girl to books about the rise and fall of an autocrat, but you still can't make her think. pic.twitter.com/oB7Aq6Xz8M — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 1, 2017

This was the second time Rowling shut down the idea of burning her books. On Tuesday morning Rowling tweeted the first screenshot of a Twitter user writing, “@jk_rowling glad I caught this article on yahoo. I will now burn your books and movies too.”

“Well, the fumes from the DVDs might be toxic and I’ve still got your money, so by all means borrow my lighter,” Rowling said in response.

Well, the fumes from the DVDs might be toxic and I've still got your money, so by all means borrow my lighter. pic.twitter.com/kVoi8VGEoK — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 31, 2017

Another Twitter user joined the conversation and told Rowling, “I’ll buy 2 copies of every book to make up for this and I’ll donate the second copy to an interested read. Takers?”

@jk_rowling I'll buy 2 copies of every book to make up for this and I'll donate the second copy to an interested reader. Takers? — Christeeeeenuh (@Christeeeeenuh) February 1, 2017

“Actually, we’re thinking of selling them in pairs in future; a ‘read one, burn one’ deal for those who like the magic, but not the morals,” Rowling said in response.

Actually, we're thinking of selling them in pairs in future; a 'read one, burn one' deal for those who like the magic, but not the morals. https://t.co/EPsXoDodr7 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 1, 2017

Before Rowling left the conversation, she let fans know that she was touched by the overwhelming support she received.

I'd just like to thank everyone sending me lovely messages, which greatly outnumber the bad ones 😘 I'm now off to produce more kindling… — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 1, 2017

This isn’t the first time people have threatened to burn Rowling’s novels.

In the late 1990s some people had concerns about the magic and supernatural references.

A pile of Harry Potter books was set on fire in New Mexico in December 2001 by a religious group which stated that “Harry Potter” was “the devil.”