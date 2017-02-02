Traffic stop turns up cocaine, crystal meth and other drugs: Wetaskiwin RCMP

Police in Wetaskiwin made a drug bust Tuesday evening after conducting a traffic stop.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., a sheriff with the Westaskiwin Integrated Traffic Unit stopped a black Ford Escape for speeding on Highway 13. Together with an RCMP member the sheriff determined the driver had marijuana in the SUV.

A further search of the vehicle turned up 322 grams of cocaine, 88 grams of crystal meth, a small amount of marijuana, anabolic steroids and a small amount of cash.

“Thanks to the investigational skills of our members a significant amount of dangerous drugs won’t be sold in our community,” said Const. Holly Porterfield, Wetaskiwin RCMP.

Ricky Lysohirka, 28, of Lloydminster, Sask. was arrested and charged with a variety of offences.

The charges include possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime and speeding.

Lysohirka is next scheduled to appear in Wetaskiwin Provincial Court on Feb. 14.