February 2, 2017 11:31 am

Ontario couple charged in death of four-month-old baby

By Staff The Canadian Press
Police in Timmins, Ont., have charged a mother and father in connection with the death of their four-month-old infant.

They say officers went to a local hospital on Dec. 11 for a report of suspicious injuries to a baby.

The child was taken to a hospital in Ottawa where it died on Dec. 14.

Police say as a result of an investigation, a 23-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman have each been charged with one count of failing to provide necessities of life to a child and causing death by criminal negligence.

They say the names of the man and the woman, as well as the name of the baby, are not being released.

But police say they can confirm the man and the woman are the child’s parents.

