February 2, 2017 11:21 am
Updated: February 2, 2017 11:22 am

Manitoba Merv predicts 6 more weeks of winter

By Christian Aumell 680 CJOB

Manitoba Merv predicted six more weeks of winter.

Oak Hammock Marsh
WINNIPEG — If you were hoping for an early reprieve, a local (stuffed) groundhog has some bad news for you.

Manitoba Merv saw his shadow at Oak Hammock Marsh, which means we’re in for six for weeks of winter.

Winnipeg Wyn also made her prognosticating debut and saw her shadow as well, which means six more weeks of winter.She’s replacing Winnipeg Willow, who passed away just over a year ago.

READ MORE: Weather predicting woodchuck Winnipeg Willow dies days before Groundhog Day

The forecasts from other famous groundhogs were mixed: in Ontario, Wiarton Willie called for an early spring in front of a huge crowd, as did Shubenacadie Sam in Nova Scotia. In Pennsylvania, Punxatawney Phil saw his shadow, predicting a longer winter for the 103rd time out of 121 years.

