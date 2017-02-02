Children’s hospital radiothon underway in Saskatoon
The 15th annual children’s hospital radiothon is underway in Saskatoon.
It’s the largest fundraiser of the year for the Children’s Hospital Foundation of Saskatchewan.
The radiothon has raised over $4.7 million since it started in 2003.
This year, the money will be put towards purchasing three critical pieces of equipment, including a 4-D ultrasound.
The three day event is taking place at Centre Mall and being broadcast on CJWW, the Bull and COOL-FM.
“This is a fantastic place to be, come down. You get to meet and connect with so many families,” Lynn Redl-Huntington, the communications director for the foundation, said.
“It’s a really great reminder of why we need a children’s hospital here at home.”
One person taking part in the radiothon is this year’s champion child Calla Gross.
Donations can be made by calling 1-888-808-KIDS.
Alliance Energy will also donate one dollar for every tweet or retweet on Twitter using the hashtag #AllianceEnergy4Kids.
The Children’s Hospital of Saskatchewan is 46 per cent complete and scheduled to open in late 2019.
