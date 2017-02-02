Canada
February 2, 2017 11:59 am

2 dead in 2-car collision on Highway 103

Heide Pearson By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Two people are dead following a two-car collision on Highway 103 Thursday morning.

Reynold Gregor/Global News
Two people are dead after an early morning crash on Highway 103 in Nova Scotia Thursday.

RCMP say the two vehicles, which had been travelling in opposite directions, collided. A male and female passenger of one vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle was taken to hospital and the extent of their injuries is unknown, RCMP say.

RCMP were called to the scene just before 9 a.m. They have been rerouting traffic onto Highway 3 from exits 5a and 6, and say the highway will be closed for several hours.

A collision analyst is on scene assisting RCMP with their investigation, which they say is ongoing.

People have been calling for twinning of Nova Scotia’s 100-series highways, as several collisions happen on the narrow stretches each year.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia government wants you to tell them if tolls should be used to pay for twinning highways

