Victoria Park vigil attracts 1,000 people

About a thousand people came together Wednesday night to show support for the Muslim community in the wake of the weekend attack on a mosque in Quebec City.

Candles glimmered in Victoria Park as the crowd held signs with messages of support and listened to speakers talk about the importance of standing up for one another.

Many people at vigil are holding candles that have been passed around, and are sharing their flame with others #ldnont pic.twitter.com/4l6HWnFXy2 — AM980 London News (@AM980News) February 1, 2017

Imam Abd Alfatah Twakkal spoke to the group, and called for peace.

“My request is do not fight hatred with more hatred,” he said. “Do not fight discrimination with more discrimination. Do not fight oppression with more oppression.”

READ MORE: Quebec City mosque shooting funeral details confirmed

Fadwa Assaf was one of many who joined in the candlelight interfaith service and described how the community’s response made her feel.

“I honestly felt really proud to be Canadian and Muslim to see all the support out here, and it made me feel really humble,” she said.

Six men were killed and 19 others were injured when a suspect opened fire during evening prayers at the mosque in Quebec City on Sunday night.