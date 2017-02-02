Crime
February 2, 2017 8:40 am

Man gets 6 years for unprovoked slaying of New Westminster senior

Julien Levasseur in a court sketch.

Global News
The man who killed a New Westminster senior almost two years ago has been sentenced.

Twenty-four-year-old Julien Levasseur will spend six years in prison for the June 2015 slaying of Charan Dhandwar.

The 79-year-old woman had been out for an evening walk on 8th Ave. when she was randomly attacked and killed in the street.

Levasseur was arrested at the scene and charged with second-degree murder.

He entered a guilty plea to a count of manslaughter.

In 2015, the family of Dhandwar said in a statement that they “lost not only our mom but a wife and grandma.”

